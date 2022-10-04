News you can trust since 1877
Keth Curle makes four changes to his Hartlepool United team as two familiar faces return for Doncaster Rovers

Keith Curle has revealed his Hartlepool United starting XI for the clash with Doncaster Rovers.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 6:52 pm - 1 min read

Headlining the team news is a first league start of the season for Barnsley loanee Clarke Odour who comes in to replace Reghan Tumily.

Callum Cooke, Jack Hamilton and Friday night’s brace-scoring Josh Umerah also come in to Curle’s side.

For the visitors, former Pools men Luke Molyneux and Jonthan Mitchell will start against their old club.

Hartlepool United starting XI: Ben Killip, Euan Murray, Rollin Menayese, Alex Lacey, David Ferguson, Clarke Oduor, Mohamad Sylla, Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke, Jack Hamilton, Josh Umerah

Substitutes: Alex Letheren, Brodie Paterson, Mark Shelton, Jake Hastie, Joe Grey, Wes McDonald, Mikael Ndjoli

Doncaster Rovers starting XI: Jonathan Mitchell, Kyle Knoyle, James Maxwell, Ro-Shaun Williams, Luke Molyneux, Adam Clayton, Harrison Biggins, Reo Griffiths, Charlie Seaman, Kyle Hurst, Bobby Faulkner

This is the side picked by Keith Curle to face Doncaster Rovers (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Substitutes: Louis Jones, Adam Long, Aidan Barlow, Max Woltman, Kieran Agard, Liam Ravenhill, Ben Close

Keith CurleDoncaster Rovers