Kevin Phillips embarrassed after watching Hartlepool United lose 7-1 at Gateshead
Things started well for Pools, who are now winless in their last five, when Joe Grey put them in front after just eight minutes.
However, by the time the home side equalised from the penalty spot in the 28th minute, Pools were firmly on the back foot.
The visitors limped towards half time and were fortunate to go in level but shipped five goals in 26 second half minutes as Pools were condemned to their heaviest defeat of the season.
And the Pools boss, who didn't hide from anything the media asked him on what must have been one of the hardest nights of his managerial career, blasted his side's showing as nothing short of shameful.
"It became embarrassing," he said.
"We're all really hurting at the minute.
"The players are hurting, and so they should be.
"They've let themselves down, the fans down. We've let everyone down.
"The thing for me now is they have to show character, leadership; it's about them.
"This is a real test now, a real test for everyone.
"We've had a massive kick in the backside and mentally we have to recover.
"I will be demanding a big performance on Friday."