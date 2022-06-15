Odusina has yet to agree terms on a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium following a breakout year for the 22-year-old in which he was named Pools’ young player of the season.

Odusina forced his way into contention under former manager Graeme Lee and became a key figure in the Pools defence for the remainder of the campaign with several standout performances along the way.

His form has led to an increase in his stock with the ex-Norwich City man sure to have drawn the attention of a number of clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timi Odusina will become a free agent when his Hartlepool United contract expires with a new deal yet to be agreed. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Odusina was one of a handful of significant players highlighted by Lee back in February for the club to sit down and discuss terms with alongside player of the year Luke Molyneux.

But as yet, both Odusina and Molyneux have yet to reach an agreement with time now running out for new manager Paul Hartley to convince them to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartley has suggested he will speak with players face-to-face upon their return to pre-season duty next week but the clock is ticking with Odusina’s contract set to expire at the end of the month.

And reports elsewhere suggest Mark Hughes could be interested in bringing Odusina, who made 43 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, to Valley Parade with the Telegraph and Argus linking the defender with a potential switch to the Bantams.

The Dons were relegated from League One last year and will begin a new era under former Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson next season and are the latest team to be linked with the Ibrox youngster according to reports by Football Insider.