Simpson joins Clint Hill in making the switch to Edgeley Park to reunite with Challinor after the 46-year-old swapped Pools for a move back into the National League in November.

Simpson joined Pools at the beginning of their 2020-21 promotion winning campaign and has played a vital role in the club's backroom staff during that time.

Following Graeme Lee’s appointment early in December, the Pools boss admitted retaining both Antony Sweeney and Simpson was important for his transition into the dugout.

Head of sports science Jake Simpson has left Hartlepool United to join Stockport County. Picture by FRANK REID

“The response on the training field has been fantastic from the lads. With Tony Sweeney and Jake Simpson still being in there, the structure of what they've been used to, and the same principals around the building and the schedule side of things, hasn’t changed a hell of a lot,” said Lee.

Sweeney is still in talks with the club regarding his future role at the Suit Direct Stadium following his run as interim manager in November, with the former Pools midfielder returning to his position as first-team coach, ahead of a possible move back into the club’s new academy structure.

Speaking on his departure, Simpson told the club website: “I want to thank all involved at Hartlepool United for the past 18 months. I feel now is the time for me to move on to a new challenge.

“It has been an unforgettable time which has created memories and friendships which will last forever.

“I want to thank the players, football staff, office staff and finally the unbelievable supporters. They have been a huge part to what we have achieved.

“Finally all the best to Spike and the group for the rest of this season.”

Pools manager Lee added: “We want to thank Jake for everything he has done.

“He was a massive factor in the promotion season and since I've come in, you can see how much of a big part he has played in the progression of this club.

“We understand his reasons for leaving and we wish him all the best.”

