Richard Smallwood has joined Bradford City. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Key League Two transfer deals done so far including ex-Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Millwall and Rotherham United stars

The transfer window is well under way as clubs in League Two continue to shape their squads.

By Joe Ramage
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 12:24 pm

Hartlepool United’s new boss Paul Hartley has already made a number of signings as he looks to prepare his side for their opening day fixture at the Banks's Stadium against Walsall.

But how are Pools’ rivals doing so far in the summer transfer market?

Here, at The Mail, we look at some of the key deals completed in League Two as it stands.

1. Alex Pearce - AFC Wimbledon

The experienced defender left Millwall this summer after making just nine appearances last season but the former Bournemouth, Southampton and Derby County man could be a solid free transfer for recently relegated Wimbledon. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

2. Billy Waters - Barrow

Waters followed manager Pete Wild to Barrow after scoring 18 times in the National League for Halifax last season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

3. Harry Chapman - Bradford City

Chapman joined Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee in 2019 but has spent the last 18-months on-loan in League One before now dropping down to League Two with Mark Hughes' side. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

4. Kian Harratt - Bradford City

The Huddersfield Town youngster helped Port Vale earn promotion to League One last season including a goal in the play-off final. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

