Kidderminster v Hartlepool United starting XI: John Askey names unchanged line-up from York City success
Hartlepool are back in action following an impressive display against York City at the weekend in which they got back to winning ways with a 3-1 success.
And Askey has kept faith in that starting line-up who performed so well at the LNER Community Stadium – despite the return of captain David Ferguson.
Ferguson missed the win over York through suspension and returns to the bench for Hartlepool this evening with Brody Paterson continuing on the left for Pools.
York loanee Mitch Hancox also returns to the match day squad after he was ineligible to feature against his parent club at the weekend with Chris Wreh and Kieran Burton dropping out of the match day squad.
And here is how Pools line-up in full: