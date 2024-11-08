Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits it's “unlikely” midfielder Kieran Wallace has a future at Pools.

The 29-year-old is currently out on loan at National League rivals Tamworth, where he's made six appearances.

Wallace signed for Pools in the summer of 2023 but a series of injuries have made things difficult for the defensive-minded midfielder.

He's been reduced to just 16 starts and five substitute appearances and now finds himself well down the pecking order following the summer signings of Nathan Sheron, Greg Sloggett and Jack Hunter.

However, when Lawrence was first put in caretaker charge following the departure of John Askey, he restored Wallace to the side and praised his performances.

Yet it looks unlikely the midfielder will be able to revive his Pools career even in spite of Lawrence's admiration, with the new boss admitting he's not sure Wallace has a future at the club.

"Well, it's quite a long time since I was first in caretaker charge," he said.

"You never say never in football, but does he have a future here? Probably not.

"He's out on loan and he's nearer home, which is important to him.

"I liked him, he's a good lad, it just didn't quite work out for him and things have moved on now.

"It's unlikely, but we'll look after him as best we can anyway."