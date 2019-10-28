West Brom boss Slaven Bilic.

Late West Brom twist, ex-Middlesbrough striker scores plus Nottingham Forest frustrations: Championship winners and losers

Middlesbrough dropped into the Championship relegation zone after a deflating goalless draw against a 10-man Fulham side at the Riverside Stadium – but how are their league rivals shaping up after 14 games?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 28th October 2019, 12:13 pm

We take a closer look at this weekend’s winners and losers, which includes a red card, controversial refereeing decisions and some dramatic, late comebacks. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled in the second tier.

1. W: Gary Rowett

Sometimes it's funny how the fixtures fall. Rowett's first game in charge of Millwall came against his former side Stoke as the Lions recorded a 2-0 win at The Den.

Photo: James Chance

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. L: Marek Rodak

The 22-year-old was making just his second league start of the season but put his side on the back foot when he was sent off for handball outside the penalty area. Fulham boss Scott Parker said Rodak felt it wasn't a red card, but it looked pretty blatant.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. W: Hayden Coulson

After two months out with a thigh injury, the full-back returned to Boro's starting XI. He didn't look out of place and was one of the side's best performers on a frustrating afternoon.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. L: Middlesbrough

The Teessiders dropped into the Championship relegation zone for the first time since December 2010. It's clear to see what the problem is, and Boro are now the lowest scorers in the division with just 11 goals in 14 league games.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3