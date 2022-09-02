It was a quiet day for Hartlepool United, with Clarke Oduor joining on loan, being the only deal done.

The attacking-midfielder has joined from Barnsley until the end of the season.

A Leeds academy graduate, Oduor broke through and made one appearance for the club before signing with Barnsley in the Championship in August 2019.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim the Hartlepool squad is now worth £3.04m, the 10th most valuable in League Two.

