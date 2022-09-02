News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hartlepool United's squad is said to be worth £2.36, an increase of 12.9 per cent.

Latest figures reveal new squad values of Hartlepool United, Sutton United, Grimsby Town, Newport County, Harrogate Town and every other League Two side following closure of transfer window

The summer transfer window has closed and the new squad value figures of every League Two side has been released.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:58 am

It was a quiet day for Hartlepool United, with Clarke Oduor joining on loan, being the only deal done.

The attacking-midfielder has joined from Barnsley until the end of the season.

A Leeds academy graduate, Oduor broke through and made one appearance for the club before signing with Barnsley in the Championship in August 2019.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim the Hartlepool squad is now worth £3.04m, the 10th most valuable in League Two.

Have you say about Hartlepool’s transfer dealings and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get all the latest United news, here.

1. Stockport County

£585,000

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

2. Grimsby Town

£1.31m (+61.1 %)

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon

£1.69m

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Walsall

£1.76m (-4.9 %)

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sutton UnitedLeague TwoHarrogate TownBarnsley
Next Page
Page 1 of 6