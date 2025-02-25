Latest on Hartlepool United striker Gary Madine after frontman forced off during second half of defeat to Aldershot Town
The veteran, who has scored seven goals in his last 13 games, albeit just one in the previous seven, trudged off holding his arm after a painful-looking collision in Hampshire. After a slow start to his spell at the Prestige Group Stadium as he recovered from the knock-on effects of a long-term injury, Madine has established himself as an integral part of the Pools side. With Pools set to host second-placed York this weekend, Limbrick will not want to be without one of his talismanic frontmen.
"I think he's ok," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"I think he got a whack in the arm from, maybe, someone's leg or an elbow or something like that but he seems ok now."
