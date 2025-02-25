Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick does not believe Gary Madine will require any treatment nor time on the sidelines after the popular striker was forced off during Saturday's defeat to relegation-threatened Aldershot.

The veteran, who has scored seven goals in his last 13 games, albeit just one in the previous seven, trudged off holding his arm after a painful-looking collision in Hampshire. After a slow start to his spell at the Prestige Group Stadium as he recovered from the knock-on effects of a long-term injury, Madine has established himself as an integral part of the Pools side. With Pools set to host second-placed York this weekend, Limbrick will not want to be without one of his talismanic frontmen.

"I think he's ok," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I think he got a whack in the arm from, maybe, someone's leg or an elbow or something like that but he seems ok now."