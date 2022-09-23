League Two news: EFL club changes kick-off time to tackle energy prices

The EFL.

The fixture was originally scheduled for 3pm but will now kick off at 1pm as the Stags bid “to mitigate the forthcoming, considerable increase in energy bills”.

The club said: “As part of these efforts, the earlier kick-off time will enable the club to discern whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs.

“Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an affect on prospective attendances.”