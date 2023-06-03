League Two released player photo gallery: Stockport County complete 2022-23 player exit details
The 2022-23 League Two season has finally reached its conclusion and now all 24 clubs have confirmed which players they are releasing this summer.
By Joe Ramage
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST
Carlisle United’s play-off final success over Stockport County brought down the curtain on the League Two season – a season to forget for Hartlepool United.
And following the penalty shootout drama at Wembley Stadium, both Carlisle and Stockport have now announced their retained and released player lists.
And while some players may already have secured moves elsewhere, here is a list of all players who have been confirmed as ‘released’ by League Two clubs following the 2022-23 campaign:
