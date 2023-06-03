News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Striker Danny Johnson is amongst some of the headline names to be released by League Two clubs following the conclusion to the 2022-23 season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Striker Danny Johnson is amongst some of the headline names to be released by League Two clubs following the conclusion to the 2022-23 season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Striker Danny Johnson is amongst some of the headline names to be released by League Two clubs following the conclusion to the 2022-23 season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

League Two released player photo gallery: Stockport County complete 2022-23 player exit details

The 2022-23 League Two season has finally reached its conclusion and now all 24 clubs have confirmed which players they are releasing this summer.
By Joe Ramage
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Carlisle United’s play-off final success over Stockport County brought down the curtain on the League Two season – a season to forget for Hartlepool United.

And following the penalty shootout drama at Wembley Stadium, both Carlisle and Stockport have now announced their retained and released player lists.

And while some players may already have secured moves elsewhere, here is a list of all players who have been confirmed as ‘released’ by League Two clubs following the 2022-23 campaign:

Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Elliott Bolton, Aaron Cosgrave, David Fisher, Kwaku Frimpong, Luke Jenkins and George Marsh while Chris Gunter has retired. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. AFC Wimbledon

Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Elliott Bolton, Aaron Cosgrave, David Fisher, Kwaku Frimpong, Luke Jenkins and George Marsh while Chris Gunter has retired. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Scott Moloney, David Moyo, Mark Ellis, Joe Grayson, Solomon Nwabuokei, Benni Smales-Braithwaite, Pawel Zuk and Patrick Brough with Jason Taylor confirming his retirement (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

2. Barrow

Scott Moloney, David Moyo, Mark Ellis, Joe Grayson, Solomon Nwabuokei, Benni Smales-Braithwaite, Pawel Zuk and Patrick Brough with Jason Taylor confirming his retirement (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Abo Eisa, Adam Clayton, Charlie Wood, Cole Roberts, Jack Wilson, Kian Scales, Oscar Threlkeld and Yann Songo’o. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

3. Bradford City

Abo Eisa, Adam Clayton, Charlie Wood, Cole Roberts, Jack Wilson, Kian Scales, Oscar Threlkeld and Yann Songo’o. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Lewis Bell, Jamie Devitt, Brennan Dickenson, Josh Dixon, Sam Fishburn, Mick Kelly, Joel Senior, Tobi Sho-Silva and Scott Simons. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Carlisle United

Lewis Bell, Jamie Devitt, Brennan Dickenson, Josh Dixon, Sam Fishburn, Mick Kelly, Joel Senior, Tobi Sho-Silva and Scott Simons. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoWembley Stadium