Daryl Horgan has joined Stevenage on loan from Wycombe Wanderers until the end of the season.

Around the league there has also been plenty of movement as club’s fine-tune for the run-in ahead.

Stevenage have signed Wycombe midfielder Daryl Horgan on loan for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made more than 100 appearances for the Chairboys since joining them in 2020.

Harrogate Town have signed defender Toby Sims on a six-month contract.

The 25-year-old began his career with non-league Mickleover Sports before moving to the US.

Boss Simon Weaver said: "He has a point to prove over here after spending a lot of time abroad. He has signed until the end of the season and that gives us an opportunity to have a look at him between now and then."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall have signed Newport County midfielder Robbie Willmott on loan for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old will be reunited with manager Michael Flynn, who was in charge of Newport until 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flynn said: "I've known him a long time, I've played with him, managed him, he's a good character and he'll fit in with the group. He's very fit, looks after himself and he will provide us with some good ammunition down the right-hand side."

Walsall have now made two signings since the transfer window opened, with Bristol City defender Joe Low arriving on loan on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrow have signed defender Rory Feely from Bohemians on a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old made 54 appearances for Bohemians, including four in the Europa Conference League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He brings pace to our back four, he's good with both feet and can play as a right-side centre-half or a right-back," boss Pete Wild said.

"We look for different avenues to recruit and this is a great example."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colchester United have signed defender Fiacre Kelleher on a two-and-a-half year deal from Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

He is the U's third signing in the transfer window after the arrivals of Connor Wood and Arthur Read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Matty Dolan on loan from Newport County with the deal turning permanent next season.

The 29-year-old rejoins his hometown club having previously had two stints on loan in 2013 and 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am here to help this team climb the division," he told the club website.

"From my first training session, I can see there is more then enough to get us out of this situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Town have loaned goalkeeper Alex Cairns to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old has not featured for the League One Cod Army this term, with his only appearance as an emergency loanee for Hartlepool in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

League Two title contenders Stevenage have signed midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey on a permanent deal from Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old came through the academy at Brighton and made more than 100 appearances for the Addicks after joining in January 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle United have signed defender Jack Robinson on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.