Oli Hawkins is Mansfield Town's most penalised player with 11 bookings in 33 games.

League Two's 20 'dirtiest' footballers revealed- including three Walsall, three Bristol Rovers and two Mansfield Town players

Which players have picked up the most bookings and red cards in League Two this campaign?

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:08 pm

We’ve gathered all the date from the transermarkt.co.uk website to reveal who the 20 ‘dirtiest’ players have been this season.

Each player is given points, with one for a yellow card, three for a second yellow card and five for a straight red.

1. Joss Labadie (Walsall) - 17 pts

Joss Labadie has had 12 bookings and one straight red in 30 games.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) - 15 pts

Sam Finley has picked up 10 yellows and a straight red in 29 matches.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Cian Harries (Bristol Rovers) - 15 pts

Cian Harries has seven yellow cards, one double booking and one straight red in just 16 games.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) - 15 pts

Hartlepool right-back Jamie Sterry has five yellows and two straight red cards in 30 games.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
League TwoMansfield TownBristol Rovers
Next Page
Page 1 of 5