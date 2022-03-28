We’ve gathered all the date from the transermarkt.co.uk website to reveal who the 20 ‘dirtiest’ players have been this season.
Each player is given points, with one for a yellow card, three for a second yellow card and five for a straight red.
1. Joss Labadie (Walsall) - 17 pts
Joss Labadie has had 12 bookings and one straight red in 30 games.
2. Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) - 15 pts
Sam Finley has picked up 10 yellows and a straight red in 29 matches.
3. Cian Harries (Bristol Rovers) - 15 pts
Cian Harries has seven yellow cards, one double booking and one straight red in just 16 games.
4. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) - 15 pts
Hartlepool right-back Jamie Sterry has five yellows and two straight red cards in 30 games.
