As Middlesbrough prepare for their meeting with Reading at the Riverside Stadium, we take a closer look at some of the other stories to watch out for and how Boro’s league rivals are shaping up. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see this weekend’s Championship preview.
1. Game of the weekend: Fulham vs West Brom
Saturday's lunchtime kick-off will see West Brom, unbeaten in the Championship so far this season, travel to Craven Cottage. After three league wins in a row, Fulham have picked up just one point in their last two games following a home defeat to Nottingham Forest and draw with Cardiff.
Photo: Naomi Baker
Copyright:
2. Derby need a spark
The Rams haven't won in the league since the opening day of season. Manager Phillip Cocu will hope for a reaction when his side host Cardiff City on Friday night.“It feels like a new start," said Cocu. "Everyone feels better and fresh so it’s up to the players and staff to show it to the fans. There is new energy in the players and it has given me a positive feeling.”
Photo: Lewis Storey
Copyright:
3. Leeds will face a different challenge
Leeds suffered their first league defeat of the season before the international break but will be heavy favourites when they travel to Barnsley on Sunday. Manager Marcelo Bielsa is expecting a difficult challenge though. "We have never faced a team like this one, it's a different kind of team," he said. "They press high and run a lot, the position they have in the table is not linked with the style of play they have shown."
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
4. Nottingham Forest looking for season first
Forest will be hoping to become the first team to beat high-flying Swansea City in the Championship this season. Swans boss Steve Cooper was awarded August's manager of the month earlier this week after his side claimed five league wins and a draw.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright: