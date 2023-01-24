Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers delivers Jakub Stolarczyk verdict Hartlepool fans will love

The Leicester boss, speaking in the summer, described Stolarczyk as an ‘outstanding keeper' with a big future ahead of him.

Keith Curle has signed him to provide competition and cover for Ben Killip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last year before a loan move to Fleetwood, Rodgers said: “We’ve got a really, really, really big talent in Jakub, who I think is going to be an outstanding keeper at the very highest level but he needs to get out on loan.

Brendan Rodgers manager of Leicester City. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

"The worst-case scenario he doesn’t go out, he stays, and then I’ve got three very good goalkeepers. He goes out only when we can get another one in.”

The Polish youth international goalkeeper joined the Foxes in 2019 and featured as a substitute for the first team in their UEFA Europa League fixture against Legia Warsaw in November 2021. The 22-year-old has also had loan spells at Dunfermline Athletic and Fleetwood Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle said: “We’re delighted to bring Jakub to the club. We can see from his two previous loans the success he has had and he provides good competition for Ben.

"We know he will work well alongside Ben and Kyle and we thank Leicester for allowing us to bring him in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Curle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

The new No 41’s move is subject to EFL clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Curle is set to meet with a potential new forward addition after confirming Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh’s claim the club are in negotiations with several strikers.