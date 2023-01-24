Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers delivers Jakub Stolarczyk verdict Hartlepool fans will love
Hartlepool United have signed Leicester City goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk on loan until the end of the season – and Brendan Rodgers has delivered an encouraging verdict.
The Leicester boss, speaking in the summer, described Stolarczyk as an ‘outstanding keeper' with a big future ahead of him.
Keith Curle has signed him to provide competition and cover for Ben Killip.
Speaking last year before a loan move to Fleetwood, Rodgers said: “We’ve got a really, really, really big talent in Jakub, who I think is going to be an outstanding keeper at the very highest level but he needs to get out on loan.
"The worst-case scenario he doesn’t go out, he stays, and then I’ve got three very good goalkeepers. He goes out only when we can get another one in.”
The Polish youth international goalkeeper joined the Foxes in 2019 and featured as a substitute for the first team in their UEFA Europa League fixture against Legia Warsaw in November 2021. The 22-year-old has also had loan spells at Dunfermline Athletic and Fleetwood Town.
Curle said: “We’re delighted to bring Jakub to the club. We can see from his two previous loans the success he has had and he provides good competition for Ben.
"We know he will work well alongside Ben and Kyle and we thank Leicester for allowing us to bring him in.”
The new No 41’s move is subject to EFL clearance.
Meanwhile, Curle is set to meet with a potential new forward addition after confirming Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh’s claim the club are in negotiations with several strikers.
Singh made reference to Hartlepool’s current stance in the January transfer window ahead of the club’s crucial 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium.