Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence has confirmed he will continue in his role as non-executive director following his appointment as permanent Pools manager.

Lawrence, who turns 77 next month, is back in the dugout on a permanent basis for the first time since 2005.

When Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 games, was appointed caretaker for the second time following the sacking of the outspoken Darren Sarll, few could have expected that he would succeed the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss.

However, after leading Pools to five points from three games and making a number of positive tactical changes during his time in interim charge, Lawrence was appointed as manager until the end of the season.

He'll be supported by new head coach Anthony Limbrick, who left his role at Peterborough to join Pools and is widely considered as Lawrence's eventual successor, and former Carlisle assistant Gavin Skelton, who has been appointed the club's new first team coach.

Neither Limbrick or Skelton were born when Lawrence took on his first managerial role at Plymouth in 1978 but the trio are expected to work closely together as Pools look to propel themselves up the table and into the promotion picture.

As a non-executive director, Lawrence had a hand in appointing Limbrick and Skelton and was part of the interview process.

And despite taking on the role of permanent Pools boss, Lawrence confirms he will also continue with his duties in the boardroom.

"Yes, I'll remain as a non-executive director," he said.

"I've been busy as we've been conducting interviews.

"There won't be a million things to do in the role, but I'm still involved.

"In the end, you have a voice and you make your recommendations.

"So far, I'm totally happy with how things are and how things seem set to proceed."