"I have to look at whether one or two players need to come out for their own good as well as the team's good.

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits he will consider making changes to his back line after Pools conceded five goals at National League leaders York last weekend.

Lawrence and his side have turned their attention to this Saturday's visit of out of sorts Eastleigh, with Pools looking to win at home for the third league game in a row.

The Spitfires, who were one of the favourites for relegation prior to the new campaign, made a fast start to the season but will arrive in the North East without a win in their last eight matches.

Given that Pools are in the midst of a testing run of games that includes trips to Solihull Moors and Gateshead as well as the visits of Yeovil, Barnet and Oldham, this weekend's game feels like one Lawrence's side have to win if they're serious about challenging for the play-offs.

Lawrence wants Pools to concentrate on making fewer unforced errors in defensive areas ahead of this weekend's visit of Eastleigh.

And there are some reasons to be optimistic, with Pools showing considerable signs of improvement under Lawrence while players seem to have responded well to the arrivals of new coaches Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton.

Although Pools gave a reasonable account of themselves last time out against the league leaders, individual mistakes cost them dearly and allowed York's in-form frontline to run riot.

Pools will be mindful of the need to keep Eastleigh's Paul McCallum quiet this weekend.

The veteran, who was the division's top scorer last term, has bagged eight goals so far this season while versatile attacker Chris Maguire, who scored against Pools the last time these sides met, has found the net four times in his last eight games.

Lawrence insists he will not be making wholesale changes to his back line but the boss admits he will consider a series of adjustments as he looks to help Pools return to winning ways.

"We've got to look at alternatives," he said.

"Your instinct is to let the team that lost redeem itself.

"I have to look at whether one or two players need to come out for their own good as well as the team's good.

"I have to weigh all that up and in the end that's what you get paid for, to make those kinds of decisions.

"There aren't going to be wholesale changes or a widespread culling and I don't think we'll change the shape.

"We're going to continue to work away at what we do and try to take out the unforced errors.

"We have to look at how we conceded the goals.

"Was it brilliance on their part? In one case. Was it organisational? Possibly, I'm thinking of the corner. Was it a result of the system and the shape? Not really.

"But when we look at whether it was down to individual errors, I think the answer is probably it was in almost all cases."