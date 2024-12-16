Lennie Lawrence: Hartlepool United boss admits it felt like "the right time" to make a change in goal
The veteran boss, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Saturday, dropped Brad Young in favour of Adam Smith as Pools drew 0-0 with Southend on Saturday.
Leicester loanee Young had started all of the previous 10 National League games, keeping four successive clean sheets at home.
However, the 22-year-old had endured some difficult moments away from the Prestige Group Stadium and made errors leading to goals at Altrincham, York and Solihull Moors.
Young made one superb save late on against Barnet last time out but the more experienced Smith, who did little wrong during a run in the side earlier in the campaign, impressed during the midweek FA Trophy clash with Tamworth.
The former Northampton, Yeovil and Bristol Rovers goalkeeper has looked confident commanding his area - something Young has tended to struggle with - and was rewarded with a first league start since September.
In the event, Smith survived one nervous moment in the opening exchanges when he hesitated coming to clear a loose ball but enjoyed a comfortable afternoon as Pools kept a 10th clean sheet of the campaign.
And Lennie Lawrence, who could well have been considering a switch in goal for a few weeks, felt it was the right time to give Smith a chance in-between the sticks.
"Brad's a young keeper and he's had a good run in the side," he said.
"The last thing I'd want to do is take him out if he hadn't had a particularly good game.
"His last game against Barnet, he did ok.
"I just felt that Smithy was very impressive on Tuesday.
"My instinct said it was the right time to change it.
"Provided it all goes to plan, Smithy will have a run of games and then we'll see where we go from there."
