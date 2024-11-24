Lennie Lawrence: Hartlepool United boss admits Pools have been working hard to change their style of play
Despite having a squad full of capable footballers, outspoken former manager Darren Sarll favoured a more direct approach that failed to get the best out of some of the more technical players within the ranks.
Under Lennie Lawrence as well as new arrivals Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton, Pools have started to change their approach and have been keeping the ball on the deck much more in recent weeks.
That's helped the bring the best out of the diminutive Adam Campbell, while midfielders Nicky Featherstone and Nathan Sheron also look to have benefited from a more patient approach.
Luke Charman and Joe Grey have both seen much more of the ball, while Lawrence has given his attack-minded full-backs more freedom to maraud forward.
Crucially, the change in style has helped Mani Dieseruvwe rediscover his scoring form; the frontman, who has notched eight goals in his last nine games, might look like a so-called target man but he spent far too much time with his back to goal under Sarll.
Pools have got better and better with the ball at their feet of late and outclassed an in-form Solihull side despite difficult conditions.
The visitors produced a handful of moves that saw them build right from the back as Lawrence's team progressed the ball up the pitch to create goalscoring opportunities.
While Sarll favoured a route one approach, Lawrence sets his side up to threaten on the counter attack and play through the thirds and the veteran boss is pleased with how Pools have improved in possession.
"We've been working hard on it," he said.
"We've worked hard on the counter-attack and on breaking teams down.
"It was such an end-to-end game and I think it suited us, certainly in forward areas.
"We passed the ball very well at times.
"In the end, especially when we're counter-attacking, it's about what we can do with the ball after we've run 50 yards.
"Can we get a shot off, can we find the right cross or the perfect pass? When things move so quickly, or someone has busted a gut to get there, that can be difficult.
"We were very good at that, very good indeed."
