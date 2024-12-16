Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has challenged his side to come through a testing festive period still within touching distance of the play-off places.

Saturday's spirited draw with Southend kept Pools in the chasing pack, even if the gap between themselves and the top seven widened to four points.

When Lawrence, who turned 77 on Saturday, replaced outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October, Pools were closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

However, a run of just one defeat in their last nine matches has allowed Pools to close in on the promotion places.

Lawrence's side are in the midst of a difficult run of fixtures and while Pools were well-beaten at York, they shocked in-form Solihull Moors and picked up a point against league leaders Barnet.

The hard games keep coming for Pools, who take on Yeovil, Gateshead, Oldham and Barnet - all sides in the top seven - between now and January 11.

If Pools can make it through this challenging run relatively unscathed, then they can look forward to a string of winnable matches against sides in the bottom half.

Recent performances would suggest that Pools can afford to feel confident despite the daunting fixture list and Lawrence wants his side to keep in touch with the promotion contenders heading into the new year.

"We've got some hard games coming up," he said.

"If we can be no worse off than where we are now coming out of the Barnet game on January 11, then I shall be well pleased.

"In the next four games, we've got four teams who are in the play-offs and I think two of those will probably finish in the top four. It'll be a tester.

"Performances like that (against Southend) give us a chance, anything less and we'll get beaten."