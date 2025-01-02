Lennie Lawrence: Hartlepool United boss challenges Pools to turn draws into wins
Pools made the perfect start to the new year, beating in-form Oldham Athletic 2-1 thanks to goals from skipper Luke Waterfall and the impressive Anthony Mancini.
Lawrence's side moved to within three points of the National League play-offs, albeit seventh placed Rochdale have three games in hand on Pools.
Next up for Pools is a testing trip to Barnet, who haven't lost at home all season, on January 11.
However, when Pools return from North London they can look ahead to a far more favourable run of fixtures that will see them take on a number of the division's struggling sides.
Lawrence, alongside new head coach Anthony Limbrick and new first team coach Gavin Skelton, has transformed Pools into a side who at long last look like genuine promotion contenders.
Pools have lost just two of their 12 league games under the new regime, winning five and drawing five.
Given that Pools still have some ground to make up on the teams above them, Lawrence, who has won promotion with the likes of Charlton, Middlesbrough and Cardiff, wants his side to turn some of their draws into wins.
"We've got to turn draws into wins, that's important," he said.
"We did it against Oldham and we have to do it more often.
"We've drawn a lot of games, we've won our fair share and we haven't lost too many.
"We've drawn too many games, so we've got to start turning them into wins.
"Then, maybe, we can consider ourselves as challengers.
"That's one of the reasons we did what we did against Oldham, we felt like a point wasn't enough.
"We wanted to throw everything at it in terms of getting the win.
"From where we are, we're going to have to do that fairly consistently."
