Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence wants his side to win "routine games" if they're to mount a play-off challenge in 2025.

The veteran boss, who replaced outspoken former manager Darren Sarll in October, has overseen a transformation of his team's fortunes.

Pools have lost just two of their 11 National League games since Lawrence returned to the dugout to move within five points of the play-off places.

Their defeats have come against York and Gateshead - both sides in the division's top four - but Pools have proved difficult to beat and have taken points off a number of the sides in and around them.

Lennie Lawrence has challenged his players to win enough "routine games" between now and the end of the season to make the play-offs.

Lawrence and his team are set for a difficult start to the new year, with Pools preparing to travel to league leaders Barnet on January 11.

However, the fixtures then start to look a lot more favourable, with Pools taking on a number of struggling sides over the next couple of months.

Lawrence has maintained that he wants his side to head into those games still within touching distance of the top seven.

Both defeats Pools have suffered under the 77-year-old have been on the road and trips don't come much tougher than to The Hive, where Barnet have won 10 and drawn three of their 13 matches so far this season.

However, despite losing at Gateshead on Boxing Day, Pools have been competitive on the road and have picked up points in seven of their 12 games away from home.

The challenge for Pools, then, will be to maintain their decent form on their travels while getting the better of their direct rivals for the play-off places - manage that, and Lawrence is confident his side can squeeze into the top seven.

"I've said many times that if we can be no further than five or six points from the play-offs come early January, then I'd be happy with that," he said.

"Then we've got to win what I call routine games in this league.

"Our fate will not be decided by going away to Gateshead or York.

"Our away record over the course of the season will stand up.

"What we've got to do is win enough games against teams outside the top four or five - home and away - and that will decide our fate.”