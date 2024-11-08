Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has confirmed that he will have the final say over tactics and team selection following the arrivals of Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton.

Pools have made the most of a fortnight without a game to bolster their coaching ranks, with Australian-born Limbrick leaving his role at Peterborough to become the new head coach while former Carlisle assistant Skelton arrives as the club's new first team coach.

Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 games, returns to the dugout on a permanent basis following a successful spell as interim boss.

He'll be supported by new arrivals Limbrick and Skelton, neither of whom were born when Lawrence took on his first managerial role in 1978.

Lawrence is back in the dugout on a permanent basis for the first time in 19 years.

The sense is that Limbrick is being lined up to succeed Lawrence at some stage in the future, while Skelton also has some fleeting managerial experience under his belt following short spells in charge of Queen of the South and Workington.

The pair are expected to take on most of the coaching responsibilities, with Pools understood to be keen on playing more expansive football following the departure of outspoken manager Darren Sarll, who placed a particular emphasis on defensive organisation and structure.

With the likes of Nicky Featherstone, Carl Dickinson and Adam Smith all set to continue in coaching roles, there looks like there will be a number of different voices and opinions in the dugout.

While Lawrence, who turns 77 next month, will listen closely to his supporting staff, he confirmed he will still have the final say on tactics and team selection.

"I will pick the team," he said.

"Anthony and Gavin will have their say and I'll listen to their opinions.

"Don't forget Feaths (Nicky Featherstone).

"He's very much on the coaching pathway but, of course, I need him to play - he's 80 per cent a player and 20 per cent a coach at the moment, I need him in the team.

"He's part of it and I value his opinion but he can't do too much practical coaching.

"I'm quite happy with the group we have and hopefully, together, we can help Hartlepool improve as a team and get up the league."