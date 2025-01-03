"The fans were great at the end, we really need them.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence was delighted with the atmosphere inside the Prestige Group Stadium on New Year's Day as Pools beat in-form Oldham Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics arrived in the North East unbeaten in their last eight games but proved no match for a Pools side who have been in impressive form themselves, winning four and drawing two of their six home games under Lawrence.

Josh Lundstram fired the visitors in front with a sensational strike, latching onto a loose ball before lashing a first-time volley into the top corner from distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, neither the Pools players nor supporters ever lost hope and the hosts rallied well, drawing level when skipper Luke Waterfall headed home his first goal of the season six minutes before the break.

Around 3,700 Pools fans packed into the Prestige Group Stadium on New Year's Day to watch their side get the better of in-form Oldham Athletic. Picture by Frank Reid.

Anthony Mancini rounded off a spellbinding performance with the winning goal, blasting the decisive strike beyond Matthew Hudson as Pools moved to within three points of the National League play-offs.

At times this term, the Prestige Group Stadium has been a difficult place for Pools to play, with the club making the controversial decision to increase season ticket prices over the summer before outspoken former boss Darren Sarll butted heads with the fanbase.

Yet Lawrence, together with new head coach Anthony Limbrick and new first team coach Gavin Skelton, has started to bring the feelgood factor back to the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday's statement win over Oldham felt like a step in the right direction for all sorts of reasons, not least because around 3,700 Pools fans saw their side at their best and responded in kind, creating a superb atmosphere.

Match-winner Mancini led the celebrations at full time and Lawrence admitted he was thrilled with the support his team received as Pools made a winning start to 2025.

"It lifted the players," he said.

"The fans were great at the end, we really need them.

"It's such an important part of the club, you've got to understand the fanbase and how much it means to them.

"They were very, very good.

"I haven't seen celebrations like we did at the end for a long time, it was great."