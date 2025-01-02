Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence feels his side are currently better suited to playing against more direct teams.

Pools made the perfect start to 2025, beating in-form Oldham Athletic 2-1 thanks to goals from skipper Luke Waterfall and the impressive Anthony Mancini.

Since Lawrence replaced outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October, Pools have lost just twice in 12 league games to close in on the play-off places.

Their defeats came away to York and Gateshead, two of the division's best footballing sides.

Lennie Lawrence feels his side are better suited to playing against more direct opponents like Oldham. Picture by Frank Reid.

At times, Pools can look vulnerable defensively against opponents who prefer to build through the thirds and attack with pace, exposing a relative lack of running power in Lawrence's back line.

However against sides like Oldham, who are widely regarded as the most direct team in the top five, Pools tend to thrive, with experienced defenders Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes making short work of the Latics long balls.

Pools will of course need to work out how to deal with the likes of York and Gateshead, with both teams still to visit the Prestige Group Stadium later in the season.

Even so, Lawrence's side appear to have a successful blueprint for defending against more direct outfits and the veteran boss admits his team relish coming up against teams who tend to rely heavily on long balls.

"There's no doubt we're better suited to playing someone like Oldham," he said.

"That became a battle in the end and we're fine with that.

"The two teams that have caught us out since I've been in charge, Gateshead and York, passed and moved excellently.

"York are the best team in the league and sometimes we struggle against those footballing sides.

"That's the only time we've struggled and as I keep saying our fate will not be decided by games like York and Gateshead away.

"Our fate will be decided by turning draws into wins, and it will be decided by games against sides like Oldham."