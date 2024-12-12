Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits he's pleased with his side's strength in depth ahead of this weekend's trip to Southend.

The veteran boss, who celebrates his 77th birthday on Saturday, could be without influential attackers Luke Charman and Adam Campbell for the long journey to Essex.

While Lawrence is hoping both Charman and Campbell will come through training unscathed, he is confident his other attacking options are capable of stepping into their shoes if the need arises.

Popular midfielder Anthony Mancini impressed during Tuesday night's FA Trophy clash with Tamworth while the likes of Kazenga LuaLua and Roshaun Mathurin are keen to state their case for inclusion.

And Lawrence admits he's satisfied with the state of his squad as Pools bid to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches at Roots Hall this weekend.

"What we've got is some good starters and some good impact players, that's how it tends to be in the modern day," he said.

"At the moment we've got a decent bench, we've got quite a few impact players who can come on for 20 or 25 minutes and make a difference to the game.

"We saw a lot of them start the other night and do reasonably well considering they haven't played that much.

"The nucleus of the team - the regular starters - are the key to it really, we've got to get a foothold in the game and make sure we're in a position to win it after an hour or so."