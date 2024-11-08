"They're a good side but we aren't bad either and we've got to make sure we give everything.

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits Pools will have to be at their best against National League leaders York this weekend.

Pools are unbeaten in their last four league games and have taken five points from a possible nine under Lawrence but face a step up in class when they travel to the York Community Stadium.

The Minstermen only just avoided relegation last season, winning four of their final seven games and finishing a point above the drop zone.

It was a transitional campaign for York, who were taken over by Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla.

The pair had plenty of enthusiasm and were willing to invest on and off the field but were novices when it came to running a football club.

After parting company with experienced manager Neal Ardley, York appointed Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood.

Hinshelwood lost all of his first four games in charge and when the Minstermen were hammered 6-1 by Altrincham, York looked to be staring down the barrel of a return to the National League North.

However, after securing survival by the skin of their teeth, York set about flexing their financial muscles and assembling a squad capable of competing at the top end of the league.

Hinshelwood returned to West Sussex to sign Worthing pair Ollie Pearce, who has scored six goals in his last five games, and Joe Felix, while highly rated goalkeeper Harrison Male was another to reunite with his former boss following an impressive campaign with Dorking Wanderers.

York secured a real coup when signing Rochdale's Tyrese Sinclair, one of the National League's hottest properties, while Swindon's Ricky Aguiar and Grimsby's Alex Hunt arrived to further strengthen the squad.

The Minstermen will come into the game on an 11 match unbeaten run in the league and are one of the division's highest scorers; impact substitute Lenell John-Lewis averages a goal every 58 minutes so far this season.

At the other end, York have the division's stingiest defence and have kept nine clean sheets in their first 16 National League games.

However, Pools are beginning to gather some momentum of their own, did the double over York last season and are expected to be backed by a raucous contingent of travelling fans, with the club selling out their allocation in double-quick time.

And while Lawrence is under no illusions as to the size of the task awaiting Pools, he is determined to ensure his side do their best to send the travelling Poolies home with something to celebrate.

"We beat them twice last season quite easily," he said.

"I don't know the ins and outs of it but it would appear they've invested quite heavily over the summer.

"What's more, they've invested very well by the looks of it and they've done a good job.

"The manager looks as if he knows what he's doing and it's going to be a tough one, we know that.

"We've got to be right - we've got to be at our best individually and collectively.

"We've got to cope with setbacks, we've got to concentrate and we've got to make sure we are good in both penalty areas.

"They're a good side but we aren't bad either and we've got to make sure we give everything.

"Hopefully, we can send the fans home happy."