"Fail fast, learn fast, act fast. That's what I want to see from these players.

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence says he has given his players the freedom to make mistakes since taking interim charge.

Pools were dumped out of the FA Cup and sliding down the National League table when the 76-year-old replaced the outspoken Darren Sarll last month.

Since then, the former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager has led to Pools to five points from their last three games.

Lawrence described the 1-1 draw at Maidenhead as a "small step forward", while there were more positive signs after Pools secured a hard-fought point at Altrincham.

Pools then produced a dominant performance to beat Aldershot, who spent much of last season in the National League play-off places, 2-0.

Even though Pools struggled under Sarll and there were few signs that things were about to take a turn for the better, there has always been a sense among supporters that the current squad should be competing towards the top end of the table.

Indeed, one of the biggest frustrations with Sarll was that the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss failed to get the best out of the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Adam Campbell and Anthony Mancini.

While Sarll vowed to produce energetic, exciting and high pressing football, he failed to fulfill his promises and was sacked just 15 games into his tumultuous tenure.

Sarll seemed to prize structure, discipline and direct football above all and his approach to the so-called beautiful game certainly did not seem designed to get the best out of the considerable attacking talent at his disposal.

Perhaps inevitably, it has taken Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 games throughout his long and distinguished career, some time to stamp his own mark on Pools.

Indeed, the draw at Maidenhead was more a result of some well chosen substitutions than any noticeable improvement in the overall performance, but since then things have started to look up.

Pools were more than a match for Altrincham and could have won the game in the second half while their performance against Aldershot was by some distance their best of the campaign.

While the veteran interim boss hasn't sought to reinvent the wheel, he has introduced some important changes that have helped transform Pools from a side that looked to be going nowhere into a team whose play-off prospects are being talked up once again.

Lawrence, whose first managerial appointment was in 1978, has changed the shape out of possession, altered the "pressing philosophy", encouraged his full-backs to maraud forward and seems to have given his attacking players more license to express themselves.

And Lawrence feels allowing the squad the freedom to make mistakes has helped spark an improvement in both performances and results.

"That's what it has to be all about, that freedom to fail and get things wrong," he said.

"That's how we learn, not just in football but in all walks of life.

"Fail fast, learn fast, act fast. That's what I want to see from these players.

"The chairman has provided a perfectly competitive budget and we've got a capable set of lads.

"We've changed one or two things and the players have responded really well, they've worked hard and taken the ideas on board.

"It's so important now that we keep learning and improving.

"If we keep learning from our mistakes, then that's how we'll get better and I think we've seen that in the past couple of weeks."