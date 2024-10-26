Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United interim boss Lennie Lawrence refused to rule out remaining in charge of Pools following Saturday's dominant 2-0 win over Aldershot Town.

The veteran, one of a select few managers to have been in the dugout for more than 1,000 games throughout his long and distinguished career, has been in caretaker charge since Darren Sarll's sacking last week.

The 76-year-old has tweaked his side's shape, altered the "pressing philosophy" and seems to have given a talented squad the freedom to express themselves out on the pitch.

After two hard-fought draws at Maidenhead and Altrincham, Pools were back at home for the first time since Sarll's departure and Lawrence masterminded the most impressive performance of the campaign.

Lawrence has revived his side's fortunes since taking caretaker charge and refused to rule out the possibility of remaining at the helm after Pools impressively beat Aldershot on Saturday.

Pools totally dominated an Aldershot side who just missed out on the play-offs last season and moved to within four points of the top seven thanks to a brace from in-form frontman Mani Dieseruvwe, who has scored six goals in his last five games.

The hosts could well have scored more had it not been for the inspired form of former Sheffield United stopper Marcus Dewhurst while Pools goalkeeper Brad Young didn't have a single save to make as he kept his first clean sheet since signing on loan from Leicester.

Pools were organised out of possession and pressed as a team while the front line were a near constant threat all afternoon.

After being dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage for only the second time in their history earlier this month, Pools now have two weeks until their next game, a tough trip to National League leaders York.

That should, in theory, give the club enough time to appoint Sarll's successor, or at least get close to securing their man.

The likes of Pete Wild, Graeme Murty, Jon Coleman and even former Pools skipper Billy Paynter have all been touted as potential replacements, but after taking five points from their last three games under Lawrence there is, perhaps, no need to rush into a decision.

The former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager has seen almost all there is to see in a managerial career entering its fifth decade - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, regarded by many people as the world's best manager, was just seven years old when Lawrence first took charge of Plymouth in 1978.

So, the seasoned campaigner is certainly still a safe pair of hands and his time in caretaker charge so far has produced the best football fans have seen all season.

And Lawrence, who also has a position on the Pools board, refused to rule out remaining at the helm - be that as caretaker, or in a more permanent position - after Saturday's convincing win.

"We'll see, we'll see how we go," he said.

"The process is ongoing and all things are being considered.

"You can't expect me to go into too much detail about this, that and the other but we'll see.

"All possibilities remain on the table at the moment."