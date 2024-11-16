Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admitted Saturday's goalless draw with Eastleigh "felt like a win" after Pools kept a second successive home clean sheet despite Dan Dodds' red card.

The hosts had to play more than 75 minutes with 10 men after Dodds was sent off following a reckless challenge on Jake Vokins.

The home fans felt the former Southampton defender made a meal of the incident but Dodds can have few complaints after losing control and lunging in on the full-back.

Despite being down to 10 men, Pools were the better side for large parts of the game and almost snatched all three points in added time when Luke Charman forced a sharp save from Joe McDonnell.

Eastleigh, who are now winless in their last nine matches, really struggled to press home their man advantage although Brad Young had to make a couple of smart stops at his near post, keeping out Vokins before the break and the marauding Niall Maher in the second half.

Even so, the out of sorts Spitfires rarely troubled a Pools back line fresh from conceding five at league leaders York last week.

The resolute hosts held their shape well and worked hard but it was hardly backs to the wall stuff, with Pools comfortable for most of the afternoon.

And while it might have been a game that Pools felt they ought to win prior to kick-off, Lennie Lawrence admitted he was delighted to have secured a point after his side were reduced to 10 men for the fifth time in 18 National League matches.

"To play for 75 minutes with 10 men is no easy task and it feels like a win - and it nearly was," he said.

"On the other side of the coin, we're disappointed to see a game go by that we think we could have won had we kept 11 men on the pitch. We could have won it with 10.

"Credit to the players, their commitment, work rate and dedication was excellent.

"That sheer desire to keep the ball out of our net, that's the biggest thing in games like that.

"Then it's about what we can do on the counter - we did quite well but we didn't quite manage a goal.

"It was an afternoon to be proud of."

Lawrence conceded he had "no arguments" with referee Jamie O'Connor's decision to send Dan Dodds off after 15 minutes.

Some fans felt the reaction of Vokins influenced the man in the middle's decision but in truth Dodds was late and high as he steamed into the challenge after failing to control Nicky Featherstone's sweeping pass.

And the Pools boss felt the referee made the right call as ill-discipline cost his side once again.

He said: "No arguments.

"If you're very lucky, you might get away with a yellow.

"He wasn't lucky and I've got no issue with the referee's decision."