Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits he has "several decisions to make" ahead of this weekend's trip to Southend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foremost among them, Lawrence will have to decide whether to stick with the versatile Nathan Sheron at right-back or whether he will restore Dan Dodds to the side after he returned from suspension in midweek.

The experienced boss admits he will also be pondering whether or not he should hand Adam Smith a start in goal after he impressed on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Lawrence, who celebrates his 77th birthday on Saturday, could have to decide on replacements for Adam Campbell and Luke Charman if either of the influential attackers are unable to overcome injuries to start at Roots Hall.

The Pools boss admits he has "several decisions to make" ahead of this weekend's trip to Southend, including at right-back and in goal.

"I've got several decisions to make," he said.

"I've got a decision to make at right-back.

"Depending on whether or not Charman is fit, that will impact the right-hand side and what we do there.

"I've got a decision to make about the goalkeeper (Adam Smith), who was very good on Tuesday.

"I've got to make sure my centre-halves are ok and good to go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If Adam Campbell's not fit, then I'll have to decide on who occupies the number 10 shirt.

"I can't make any of those decisions until I've come out of training today (Thursday) at least, then I'll have a clearer idea.

"I don't like messing about on a Saturday, the players will know exactly who is doing what, hopefully, tomorrow (Friday)."