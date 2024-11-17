Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admitted Pools have had to be patient in pursuit of new signings Kazenga LuaLua and Matthew Bondswell.

The new arrivals were both in the squad for Saturday's stalemate against Eastleigh, with former Newcastle, Brighton and Luton winger LuaLua making an impact after coming off the bench in the second half.

The pair had both been training with Pools for some time but Lawrence admitted that a combination of factors had meant the deals took time to complete.

LuaLua remains a cult hero in East Sussex having helped Brighton win promotion from League One to the Premier League, making more than 200 Championship appearances and becoming famous for his trademark double backflip celebration.

The winger, who turns 34 next month, spent time in Turkey and Greece before returning to the UK and signing for League One Charlton towards the end of last season.

However, he made just four appearances for the Addicks and has been a free agent since May.

Bondswell, likewise, has been without a club following his release by Newcastle this summer.

Still only 22, the attack-minded left-back came through the ranks at Nottingham Forest and has spent time at the likes of RB Leipzig, FC Dordrecht and Newcastle.

He made 40 appearances for League Two Newport County last season, albeit 32 of those came from the bench, and arrives to provide cover and competition for David Ferguson.

With both men believed to have been in the building for around a month, Pools have had to be patient before the pair could put pen to paper on contracts at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Especially at National League level, maintaining a squad can be a delicate balancing act, with Pools keen to live within their means.

The recent departures of Darren Robinson and Nathan Asiimwe have provided Pools with some room in their ranks and Lawrence was delighted to see his side swoop for both LuaLua and Bondswell's signatures.

"It's a combination of things," he said.

"It comes down to whether we have the room, whether we have the money and whether we think these are the right type of players.

"They've got their own things to consider and they might have other options as well.

"It's taken a while but we're well pleased to see them both here."