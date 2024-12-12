Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence believes this season's National League is still wide open.

The likes of Wrexham, Notts County, Chesterfield and Stockport have dominated the division in recent years, with other sides struggling to compete with their financial muscle.

This season, the league looks a little different and there don't appear to be any sides capable of running away with the title.

As teams approach the halfway mark of the campaign, there is little to separate most of the promotion hopefuls.

Pools are one of a number of sides within striking distance of the play-off places in what's proving to be one of the most competitive and open National League seasons for some time.

York, Forest Green Rovers and Barnet have spent much of the season jostling for position in the top three but the rest of the league remains hard to call.

Indeed, there are just 13 points separating fourth placed Gateshead and 16th placed Tamworth while Pools are one of five sides poised outside of the top seven but within one win of the play-offs.

And Lawrence, who celebrates his 77th birthday on Saturday when Pools travel to Southend, feels most of the promotion places are still "up for grabs".

"In recent years, Wrexham, Stockport and those sorts of sides have dominated the division," he said.

"You look at a side like that and I think you know in your heart of hearts that first place in the league has gone.

"This year it's more level, there are probably two or three teams who can realistically compete for the automatic spot - York, Forest Green and Barnet.

"After that, Oldham are a big club and will fancy their chances of the play-offs but, for me, the rest is up for grabs.

"It's all about who does well over this Christmas period and, most importantly of all, who finishes the best."