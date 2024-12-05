Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has confirmed he will make changes to his side ahead of this weekend's visit of Tamworth in the FA Trophy.

The veteran boss, who turns 77 next week, has been consistent in his selection throughout his eight games in charge so far.

Indeed, Lawrence has credited a settled side as being fundamental to his team's impressive recent run and has made just a handful of changes - mostly enforced through suspension or injury - since he took over in October.

However, Saturday's FA Trophy clash against fellow National League side Tamworth represents an entirely different proposition.

While the former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager has expressed his desire to do well in the competition, he admits he plans to give players on the fringes of his squad a chance to state their case.

Neither Pools nor Tamworth will rate the Trophy as among their top priorities - Lawrence and his side are focused on pushing for the National League play-offs, while the Lambs are preparing to welcome Premier League Tottenham in the FA Cup third round.

That means both line-ups are likely to undergo something of a makeover this week, with Lawrence telling BBC Radio Tees Sport he is planning on making changes as Pools prepare to begin their Trophy campaign.

"It would be good to progress through two or three rounds in this and then all of a sudden it gets interesting," he said.

"We're taking it one game at a time, Tamworth will be a tough opponent, they've had a fantastic week.

"There will be changes to our team, there's a lot of players who have sat on the bench and haven't had many minutes.

"I've got to get some minutes into them otherwise, when they're called on to start in a league game for whatever reason, they aren't going to be ready.

"I'm happy with them in training, but they still need some match fitness.

"There won't be any untried youngsters - to start with anyway - but there will be changes to the starting XI."