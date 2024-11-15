Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admitted he was delighted to add more strength in depth to his squad after Pools completed the signings of Kazenga LuaLua and Matthew Bondswell.

The club had been looking to bolster their ranks for some time now and have moved to strengthen at both ends of the pitch.

LuaLua's storied career includes a spell in the Premier League with Newcastle, a long and successful stint at Brighton - where he became famous for his double backflip celebration - as well as time in Turkey and Greece.

The experienced attacker, who turns 34 next month, has been without a club since his release by Charlton in May and has been training with Pools for a month prior to putting pen to paper on a deal.

Bondswell, meanwhile, arrives having been released by Newcastle over the summer.

The attack-minded left-back has spent time at the likes of Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig and Dutch club FC Dordrecht while he made 40 appearances - albeit 27 of them from the bench - during a loan spell at Newport last season.

Pools have been a little light in forward areas of late while David Ferguson has been the club's only recognised left-back for the entire campaign, with attacker Luke Charman forced to fill in for him when he missed September's defeat to Rochdale through suspension.

And Lawrence welcomed the new arrivals, suggesting the pair will help provide much-needed depth, cover and competition.

"I want options," he said.

"They've trained with us and we've taken a good look at them and we've been pleased with what we've seen.

"A simple example, I'm really pleased with Fergie (David Ferguson) and I thought he had a terrific game against York but I've got no natural cover at left-back.

"Bondswell's a left-back and he played a good number of games in League Two last season.

"He's got different qualities to Fergie, so that should help us.

"Kazenga LuaLua has been training with us for ages now.

"He's played countless games in the Championship - he's older now, but he's still got some quality.

"He's one who could come off the bench on Saturday and hopefully make a difference."