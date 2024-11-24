Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits he feels a settled side has helped Pools improve in recent weeks.

The veteran boss, who has been in the dugout for more than 1,000 games throughout his long and distinguished career, has made just six changes to his team in the six matches he's been in charge.

Lawrence made one enforced change ahead of Saturday's remarkable win over Solihull Moors as Jack Hunter replaced the suspended Dan Dodds but was again able to name largely the same side that has served him well in recent weeks.

Brad Young, David Ferguson, Tom Parkes, Nathan Sheron, Nicky Featherstone, Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe have all started all of the six games since Lawrence took charge.

That represents a striking contrast to the chopping and changing under outspoken former manager Darren Sarll - Sheron was the only player to start all 15 matches under Sarll, who also experimented with a number of different shapes and formations.

Having a settled side tends to allow relationships to develop and Pools look to have really benefited from Lawrence's consistent selections.

Pools have lost just one of their last six matches, winning twice and drawing three times while the dramatic victory over Solihull moved them to within four points of the play-off places.

And Lawrence feels that his decision to stick with largely the same side since taking charge has helped Pools begin to find their feet following a disappointing start to the campaign.

"You can't change people round every five minutes and you can't change systems and tactics every five minutes," he said.

"You've got to settle on how you're going to play.

"You've got to have a plan B and the substitutions are important.

"All the players who came off had really put a shift in.

"You can't leave it and hope for the best - the last 10 or 15 minutes, especially in conditions like that, are vital.

"We've stuck with the same or a similar starting XI but the squad is so important.

"We are always thinking about when to make changes within the game without diminishing our ability to win the match.

"That's something we've done really well in the last few weeks."