Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence felt Saturday's goalless draw with Southend was "a point gained".

Pools extended their unbeaten run to five National League matches but lost ground on some of the sides around them as the gap to the play-offs widened to four points.

Nonetheless, the veteran boss, who was celebrating his 77th birthday, was pleased with his side's spirited performance.

Pools allowed Southend to enjoy the lion's share of possession but were comfortable for most of the afternoon and defended their box well.

Adam Campbell had the best chance of the game midway through the first half when he missed from close range.

Mani Dieseruvwe's initial effort cannoned off Luke Charman and into Campbell's path but he was unable to adjust his body and direct his header goalwards when he seemed certain to score.

Southend's Josh Walker hit the post at the beginning of the second half while Nathan Sheron made a superb defensive intervention to prevent new signing Charley Kendall from scoring with his first touch after the former Woking frontman was introduced with 25 minutes of normal time remaining.

Experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith, who was preferred to Leicester loanee Brad Young for the first time since September, hardly had a save to make as Pools kept their 10th clean sheet of the campaign.

And Lawrence, who is the third oldest active manager in the world, felt his side were good value for at least a point.

"It's a point gained I think," he said.

"Southend aren't bad, I've said before that I believe they're in a false position.

"With the size of the club, the manager and the players they've got available to them, I'm sure they'll be a top half team.

"Like us, I still think they'll probably entertain hopes of challenging for the play-offs.

"It was a difficult game - I thought we were marginally better over the 95 minutes.

"We had a couple of chances, they didn't go in but that's life.

"We didn't start the second half very well and we allowed the ball to be turned over too many times in the first five minutes after half time.

"We nearly paid the price but they hit the post so we had a little bit of good fortune there as well.

"Most neutrals would probably say that was a fair result, I'd have said we were marginally better but we couldn't translate that slight superiority into goals."