"They're probably the biggest club in the league so it's a big scalp for us.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence hailed his side's win over in-form Oldham Athletic as one of their best performances of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics arrived in the North East unbeaten in their last eight National League games but proved no match for a Pools side who played with spirit, style and skill.

Pools, who were good value for the three points, moved to within striking distance of the play-off places on a blustery afternoon that felt like a huge step in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oldham might have been the division's form side but Pools have been among the best performers themselves of late and got the better of the Latics in pretty much every department.

The Pools boss hailed Wednesday's statement win over in-form Oldham as one of his side's best performances of the season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Micky Mellon's side had only lost three of their opening 22 league matches but were second best despite Josh Lundstram's stunning opening goal.

Gary Madine, who started alongside Mani Dieseruvwe for the first time since September, should have put Pools in front after just seven minutes when he missed a gilt-edged chance from close range.

Lundstram then fired the visitors ahead in the 19th minute when he latched onto a loose ball and lashed a superb first-time volley into the top corner from distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Pools rallied and drew level before the break when skipper Luke Waterfall headed home his first goal of the campaign.

In the end, Anthony Mancini proved the difference, firing home the winner seven minutes into the second half.

Lawrence hailed the Frenchman's performance as his best in a Pools shirt; Mancini dazzled the visitors and danced around the Latics defence almost at will, capping a display reminiscent of his blistering form at the start of last season with the decisive goal.

Oldham threw on former Pools frontman Mike Fondop-Talum, who failed to score in 13 appearances in the North East but has found a new lease of life with the Latics, and the much-maligned striker almost snatched a point for his side when he forced a superb save from Adam Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors threw the kitchen sink at Pools late on but the hosts headed, blocked and cleared everything Oldham could muster to move back into the top half and to within three points of the play-off places.

Having endured such a disappointing start to the campaign, Pools are beginning to look like a side capable of achieving something special and long-suffering supporters are starting to respond; the atmosphere inside the Prestige Group Stadium reflected the team's impressive recent efforts.

And Lawrence, who has been at the heart of Pools' recent resurgence, admitted he felt Wednesday's important win was one of his side's best performances of the campaign.

"It was up there," he said.

"Against the quality of the opposition, I'm struggling to think of any that match that at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Winning away at Solihull Moors was obviously good, but this was certainly one of the best performances this season, and maybe last season as well.

"It gives us encouragement that we can continue to make a challenge for a play-off place.

"They're a good side, they'll be in the play-offs.

"They're probably the biggest club in the league so it's a big scalp for us.

"Everybody needed to be on it and we needed to win the big moments in the game, both of those things happened."