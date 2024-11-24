Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence hailed the impact of new arrivals Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton after Pools beat in-form Solihull Moors 4-3.

The Pools dugout was sparsely populated in the weeks after the departure of outspoken former manager Darren Sarll but has been a tight squeeze following the arrivals of Limbrick and Skelton.

Australian-born Limbrick, who has coached in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough and managed Woking, Welsh powerhouse The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62, was appointed the club's new head coach earlier this month.

Former Carlisle assistant manager Gavin Skelton joined as the new first team coach as Pools looked to restructure their coaching staff.

While the arrivals of two up-and-coming coaches looks to be an exciting move for the club, there have been one or two concerns that it could be a case of too many cooks spoil the footballing broth; strength and conditioning coach Carl Dickinson as well as player-coaches Nicky Featherstone and Adam Smith also have a seat at the table.

Yet it's starting to look as though the dynamic in the dugout is working well while Pools have taken four points from their last two games.

Limbrick, who is widely expected to succeed Lawrence, adds a more energetic and vocal presence on the touchline while the veteran manager and Skelton are more reserved and considered.

And Lawrence admits he's been delighted by the impact of the two men as Pools look to strike the right balance and propel themselves up the National League table.

"It's exactly what we want," he said.

"As a manager, it's important to manage the staff as well as the players.

"In any staff, especially at a football club, you need different characters and personalities, people with different strengths and weaknesses.

"Their personalities are different to mine and we're blending that together and making it work.

"Touch wood, so far so good."