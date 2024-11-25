Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits he's looking forward to reuniting with former Pools boss Kevin Phillips this week.

Phillips was appointed manager of National League strugglers AFC Fylde in October and is set to return to the Prestige Group Stadium for the first time since his controversial departure in April.

The former Sunderland and England striker was a popular figure at Pools, winning four of his first five games in charge, getting the best out of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey while steering his side well clear of the relegation zone.

Phillips told the Hartlepool Mail he was "very close" to agreeing a new deal with the club and a thrilling 4-3 win on the final day of the campaign meant Pools finished the season with 60 points.

When Phillips took over in January, that might have seemed out of reach but the 51-year-old made an instant impact at Pools and won seven of his 16 matches.

His time in charge wasn't perfect and Pools were hammered 7-1 at the hands of rivals Gateshead in March but there was a real sense that the former South Shields boss had the potential to help take the club back to the Football League.

It came as a real shock - both to Phillips and the fanbase - when Pools opted not to offer him a new deal, instead appointing Darren Sarll in his place.

Phillips later alleged through his representatives that Pools had withdrawn their offer of a two-year contract and his departure remains a contentious issue to this day, especially after Sarll managed just four wins from 15 games during his tumultuous tenure.

Phillips was appointed Fylde boss at the beginning of October and has had a mixed time in the North West so far - the Coasters have conceded five goals once and shipped four twice but thumped promotion-chasing Gateshead and are able to call on Nick Haughton, the National League's leading scorer.

There seems little doubt that Phillips will be keen to get one over on his old side but Pools come into the game in decent form having won two and drawn three of their six matches under veteran boss Lennie Lawrence.

The former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager worked as an assistant to Phillips while he was in charge of Pools and Lawrence admits he's looking forward to seeing him again on Tuesday night.

"The players always like and respect Kev because of the way he is and his playing record," he said.

"He was good with the fans and I got on well with him.

"I'm sure he'll get it sorted there - they've had a good win against Gateshead.

"They'll be a bit fresher than us because their match was postponed at the weekend.

"It'll be good to see him, I'm looking forward to it."