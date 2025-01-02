Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence is not expecting Pools to be too busy in the transfer market this month.

While National League clubs can make signings throughout the campaign, the opening of the January window means there might be movement in the Football League.

That has the potential to be both a blessing and a curse for Pools.

On the one hand, some players might become surplus to requirements elsewhere and be made available for affordable loan moves.

Lennie Lawrence is not anticipating a whole host of transfer activity this January and expects the current squad to see Pools through to the end of the season.

On the other hand, clubs higher up the pyramid might look to strengthen by snapping up some of the National League's top talents.

Pools have had an indiffierent season so far and are unlikely to have to fend off too many potential suitors, although Joe Grey in particular could attract some interest.

Lennie Lawrence looks to have a decent squad to work with while Pools boast reasonable strength in depth for a National League club.

A groin injury to Adam Campbell has weakened them somewhat, while Crystal Palace loanee Roshaun Mathurin is expected to return to South London, but Pools will likely feel they have enough options to continue their play-off challenge.

And while Lawrence wouldn't rule out the possibility of changes to his squad, the veteran boss admits he is not expecting Pools to look much different come the end of January.

"I don't think there will be much of anything," he said.

"You never know, but there are no outgoings planned at the moment.

"What we're not going to do is ship in a whole load of loan players that we'll need six weeks to get fit and up to speed. We're not doing that.

"If the right player comes along, then it's something we can look at. That's something we would consider.

"Our fate will be decided, by and large, by this group of players - their quality, their togetherness, their spirit and their ability to score goals and keep clean sheets.

"There will be some tweaks, there will be some changes and there may be one of two in.

"Hopefully there won't be one or two out but you can never be quite certain, that's the situation."