"I wouldn't want to do it at the expense of trying to get up the league, but it would be nice to progress in the Trophy."

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admitted he was pleased with a home tie after Pools were drawn against National League rivals Tamworth in the FA Trophy.

Pools will host the Lambs on December 7, with a spot in the fourth round as well as £4,500 in prize money on the line.

Lawrence and his side will be hoping for an improvement on last season's effort, when Pools were dumped out in the fourth round by National League South side Hampton and Richmond Borough.

While some might see it as an unwelcome distraction from the league, the Trophy offers a realistic chance for clubs to reach Wembley.

Recent evidence also suggests that a run in the competition doesn't have to detract from success in the league - of the last six finalists, three have ended their National League campaign in the play-offs, while all have finished in the top half.

Pools will have to be at their best if they're to get past a Tamworth side who have acquitted themselves well since winning the National League North title last term.

The Lambs are level on points with Pools after winning seven and drawing four of their opening 19 matches.

A trip to Staffordshire has proven a difficult proposition so far this season.

Tamworth, who play on an artificial surface, have won five and drawn three of their 10 home league games this term.

One of their two defeats came at the hands of Pools, who secured a hard-fought 1-0 win in August thanks to Joe Grey's late goal.

However, Andy Peaks and his side look to have adapted well since then and even knocked League One Huddersfield out of the FA Cup at The Lamb Ground.

Even more reason, then, for Pools to be relieved after avoiding another trip to Staffordshire and Lennie Lawrence admitted he was pleased to have been drawn at home.

"No disrespect to Tamworth, but I'm pleased not to be going down to Staffordshire on a plastic pitch," he said.

"We beat them in the league but we were fortunate, really fortunate. I was there that day.

"They'll be tough opposition and we won't be messing about.

"I wouldn't want to do it at the expense of trying to get up the league, but it would be nice to progress in the Trophy."