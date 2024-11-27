Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence was delighted with his side's spirit after Pools beat AFC Fylde 2-0 to move within two points of the National League play-offs.

It was by no means a vintage performance on a cold night at the Prestige Group Stadium, but it was an important three points that moves Pools to within touching distance of the top seven.

All eyes were on the dugouts before the game as Kevin Phillips returned to the North East for the first time since his controversial departure but the former Pools boss was powerless to prevent his new side from slipping to a fifth defeat in seven matches.

There wasn't much to separate the two teams in the first half, although both sides had a goal ruled out while Mani Dieseruvwe hit the woodwork in the 42nd minute.

Pools have now won three and drawn three of Lennie Lawrence's first seven games in charge.

After a flurry of chances before half time, Pools played with more energy, purpose and intent in the second half and started to turn the screw as Luke Charman caused all sorts of problems against his old side.

Moments after hitting the bar, Tom Parkes headed the opener with 20 minutes remaining when he was left unmarked in the area and allowed to power home David Ferguson's corner.

The Coasters came back into things and thought they'd equalised through substitute Max Bardell but referee James Bancroft ruled it out for an apparent foul in the build-up - it was one of those nights where Pools got the rub of the green.

Nick Haughton had Brad Young scrambling with a free-kick from range while full-back Owen Evans missed a gilt-edged chance with his weaker right foot as the visitors looked for a leveller.

Gary Madine, who produced a fine save from goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom with his first touch after coming on, rounded off an excellent evening for Pools with his first goal in 23 months late on.

The veteran frontman has endured a nightmarish time with injuries but was in the right place to pounce after Adam Campbell's initial effort cannonned off the post and into his path - Madine, who was mobbed by his teammates, described the goal as one of the best moments of his entire career.

And Lennie Lawrence was again impressed by his side's character after Pools overcame a difficult start to close the gap between themselves and the play-offs to just two points.

"I'm delighted with the result in the end," he said.

"In the first half an hour we were a distinct second best.

"We tried to press high but we didn't do it well enough and they played through us.

"Our defensive discipline kept us in it - when the ball went in our box, which it did far too often, we managed to keep chances down to a minimum.

"In the end, the players found a way.

"We tweaked things at half time and the subs played their part when they came on.

"If you're going to do anything in this league, then in games like that, on nights like that, you've got to find a way.

"Their spirit got them through."