"It's no good being an honourable loser and saying 'well, we won the last two games'.

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has promised to challenge his players ahead of the visit of National League leaders Barnet.

Pools have made a bright start to life under the veteran boss, winning three and drawing three of their last seven games.

Lawrence's side made it three successive home clean sheets in a row when they beat AFC Fylde 2-0 in midweek to move within striking distance of the play-offs.

Pools will need to be at their absolute best to get a result against a Barnet side who have won 14 of their 20 National League matches and are the division's highest scorers.

Pools have only lost one of their seven matches under Lawrence while all five of Barnet's defeats have come on the road.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last five league games and will arrive in the North East knowing they will likely need to win to retain their place at the top of the table.

Although it might seem like a daunting task for Pools, all five of Barnet's defeats have come on the road while Lawrence's side haven't lost on home turf since September.

Pools have been scoring goals and keeping clean sheets at the Prestige Group Stadium and should come into the game full of confidence after a revival under the former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager.

And the experienced boss has challenged his players to continue their fine form and pull off an upset against one of the National League title favourites.

"The players have brought into the ideas and what we're trying to do," he said.

"I think to be fair to Darren (Sarll), the players had a resilience and a spirit about them, certainly in the early part of the season.

"I think we've got more goal threat now, and that's important.

"Ally that to an ability to keep clean sheets, which we are showing most of the time, then you've got a chance. It's as simple as that.

"I'm going to challenge the players. It's time for them to show me what they've really got.

"We're playing Barnet, I'm pretty certain they'll finish in the top three.

"How about it chaps, what have we got?

"It's no good being an honourable loser and saying 'well, we won the last two games'.

"No, no, no. Let's see what they've got now."