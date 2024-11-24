"The pressing led to the first goal, our front line does a lot of good work without the ball.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence rates the Pools front four as among the best in the National League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking quartet were on top form on Saturday as Pools put four goals past a Solihull side who had kept two clean sheets in their last three matches.

Solihull boast some of the league's best attacking talent and experienced frontman Conor Wilkinson continued his fine scoring form with the home side's opener while Matt Warburton and Bradley Stevenson were both on target and caused the Pools defence plenty of problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet it was Adam Campbell, Luke Charman, Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey who made the difference at Damson Park as Pools inflicted a first home defeat on Solihull since September.

Joe Grey bagged a brace as all four of the Pools front line either scored or assisted in the win over Solihull.

Supporters came into the season full of hope for the campaign after outspoken former manager Darren Sarll vowed to implement a high-pressing and attacking style of play.

As it turned out, Pools failed to score for almost seven hours at the Prestige Group Stadium as Sarll struggled to get the best out of the considerable attacking talent at his disposal.

Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals last season, found the net just twice in the opening 11 matches of the new campaign while Adam Campbell, who won promotion to League One with Crawley last term, was reduced to a bit part role under the controversial boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, things have started to click into gear under Lennie Lawrence, with the veteran manager appearing to give his attacking players far more freedom to express themselves.

Dieseruvwe, who scored the winner at Solihull, has bagged eight goals in his last nine games while Joe Grey ended a run of 16 games without a goal when he struck twice in the Midlands.

The outstanding Luke Charman provided three assists while Adam Campbell, who notched his third goal of the campaign, looks to be going from strength to strength.

Pools fans will be hoping their front line can start to fire their side up the league while Lawrence, who also has a number of decent attacking options off the bench, believes his strike force are one of the best in the division.

"I think they're right up there," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Solihull front four are good too and we saw that at times.

"The pressing led to the first goal, our front line does a lot of good work without the ball.

"Adam Campbell does that so well, Mani D does it really well too.

"Adam knows when to trigger the press, he just has that instinctive intelligence - he knows when to go and when not to, and that's so important.

"I thought they were all excellent."