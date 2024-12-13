"In the end, the players are either having you or not - it's as simple as that really.

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence feels honesty, trust and respect have allowed him to enjoy such a long and distinguished career in the dugout.

The veteran will celebrate his 77th birthday on Saturday when Pools travel to Southend.

Since replacing the outspoken Darren Sarll in October, Lawrence has worked hard to change his side's style of play and create a positive atmosphere within the squad.

Pools have lost just one of their eight league matches since Lawrence took charge and have moved within striking distance of the National League play-off places.

The Pools boss has taken charge of almost 1,200 games across a remarkable 46 year management career.

The legendary manager, who admits a love of the game as well as a dislike of golf and lounging on the beach have compelled him to keep going, first took charge of a competitive match in 1978 when he was appointed as caretaker of Plymouth.

He took over as Charlton manager in 1982 - a year before Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick was born - and spent almost a decade at The Valley, leading the Addicks back to the First Division despite challenging financial circumstances.

Lawrence helped Middlesbrough win promotion to the inaugural Premier League and was in charge of Cardiff when the Bluebirds won promotion to Division One via the play-offs in 2003.

After leaving Cardiff in 2005, Lawrence worked as assistant manager at Crystal Palace, Bolton and Nottingham Forest before returning to Wales as Paul Trollope's assistant back at Cardiff.

He then worked in various consultancy roles at Stevenage and Newport before joining Pools as a non-executive director in November 2022.

Lawrence took caretaker charge following the sacking of John Askey and worked as an assistant manager to Kevin Phillips before being appointed Pools boss at the beginning of last month following an impressive second spell in interim charge.

While some supporters were skeptical when the veteran first took over, it hasn't taken him long to win over the majority of fans.

Lawrence has made major changes to his side's approach, giving his players more freedom to express themselves, encouraging attacking football and getting Pools more organised out of possession.

The experienced manager, who now has support from new head coach Anthony Limbrick and new first team coach Gavin Skelton, has impressed with his simple messaging, front foot football and calm demeanour.

Lawrence, who will be hoping for the perfect birthday present when Pools travel to Southend this weekend, has proved he can adapt to the ever-changing footballing landscape and also feels sticking to a set of principles has allowed him to remain at the forefront of the beautiful game for so long.

"Always be honest with the players," he said.

"The first thing I said to these players when I took over was - 'I promise you, I'll always be honest with you.'"

"I'll try and be fair, but I can't promise that because life's not fair. That's a basis.

"Then a mutual trust and respect between me, the staff and the players - without that, you're dead, you've got no chance.

"In the end, the players are either having you or not - it's as simple as that really.

"Some principles remain the same over many years, but you've also got to be up with modern trends, otherwise you've got no chance.

"You've got to understand the modern day player and you've got to be tactically up to speed."

Perhaps Lawrence's biggest achievement since taking over at Pools has been changing the mood in the dressing room.

Players who struggled under Sarll appear to have had a weight lifted off their shoulders and the new boss admits he's worked hard to cultivate the right sort of atmosphere.

He said: "If you're the manager and his staff, you're responsible for creating the culture.

"Within that, everything else is secondary - tactics, strategy and so on.

"The culture, to me, seems to be right.

"That's all very well, but it's also got to be reflected in results.

"Creating the right sort of culture gives you the best chance of getting results."