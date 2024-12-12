Lennie Lawrence: Hartlepool United manager vows to take the game to Southend when Pools travel to Essex
Since Lawrence replaced outspoken former manager Darren Sarll in October, Pools have played on the front foot and with a renewed attacking intent.
Pools showed little fear at leaders York and scored four against an in-form Solihull Moors side.
While Southend might be languishing in the bottom half of the National League table, Lawrence heralded the Shrimpers as the biggest club in the division and Pools can expect a stern test.
Nonetheless, Pools will make the long trip full of confidence having secured a positive result in seven of their last eight league games.
There are question marks over the fitness of a number of important attacking players, with Luke Charman forced off at the end of Tuesday night's FA Trophy clash with Tamworth while both Adam Campbell and Joe Grey were excluded from the squad as a precaution.
Whether or not Lawrence has to make changes to his forward line, the veteran boss, who celebrates his 77th birthday on Saturday, is planning on continuing his attacking approach at Roots Hall.
"We're going to try and take the game to them," he said.
"It depends to some extent on who is available to me.
"Will Charman be available? Is Campbell available? He's had a groin problem this week, that's why he wasn't in the squad on Tuesday.
"It depends on who's available. Joe Grey's coming back, I rested him deliberately.
"We hope to have a similar approach (to York and Solihull) but there's a slight caveat that it will depend on who is available and who isn't."
