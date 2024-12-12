Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has vowed to try and take the game to Southend when Pools travel to Essex this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Lawrence replaced outspoken former manager Darren Sarll in October, Pools have played on the front foot and with a renewed attacking intent.

Pools showed little fear at leaders York and scored four against an in-form Solihull Moors side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Southend might be languishing in the bottom half of the National League table, Lawrence heralded the Shrimpers as the biggest club in the division and Pools can expect a stern test.

Lawrence is determined to take the game to Southend on Saturday but admits his approach will depend on the availability of a number of key players.

Nonetheless, Pools will make the long trip full of confidence having secured a positive result in seven of their last eight league games.

There are question marks over the fitness of a number of important attacking players, with Luke Charman forced off at the end of Tuesday night's FA Trophy clash with Tamworth while both Adam Campbell and Joe Grey were excluded from the squad as a precaution.

Whether or not Lawrence has to make changes to his forward line, the veteran boss, who celebrates his 77th birthday on Saturday, is planning on continuing his attacking approach at Roots Hall.

"We're going to try and take the game to them," he said.

"It depends to some extent on who is available to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Will Charman be available? Is Campbell available? He's had a groin problem this week, that's why he wasn't in the squad on Tuesday.

"It depends on who's available. Joe Grey's coming back, I rested him deliberately.

"We hope to have a similar approach (to York and Solihull) but there's a slight caveat that it will depend on who is available and who isn't."