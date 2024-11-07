Almost a month since the departure of outspoken manager Darren Sarll, Hartlepool United interim boss Lennie Lawrence is set to take permanent charge of Pools until the end of the season. Is he the right man to lead the club forward?

Lawrence, who turns 77 next month, has one of the most impressive CVs of any Hartlepool United manager.

One of a select few to have taken charge of more than 1,000 games, Lawrence spent almost a decade at the helm of Charlton and led the Addicks back to the First Division, took Middlesbrough to the Premier League and won promotion while in charge of Cardiff.

Lawrence has seen pretty much everything there is to see in football since his first managerial appointment in 1978.

Lawrence will head up a new look coaching staff that includes former Woking boss Anthony Limbrick and Queen of the South player-manager Gavin Skelton.

He has unbelievable experience, a long list of contacts and is held in high regard by both players and fans.

Since taking caretaker charge for the second time, Lawrence has helped steady what looked to be a sinking ship, leading Pools to five points from three matches.

Adam Campbell's equaliser salvaged a point at Maidenhead, while Pools were perhaps a little unfortunate not to pick up all three following an impressive display during the 1-1 draw with Altrincham.

Back on home turf, Pools produced their best performance of the season as they beat Aldershot 2-0 thanks to a brace from Mani Dieseruvwe.

Rather than try to reinvent the wheel, Lawrence has focused on taking the pressure off the squad, who looked like they were playing with a weight on their shoulders under Sarll.

The 76-year-old has tweaked the shape, changed how Pools defend and set up out of possession, altered the "pressing philosophy" and appears to have given his players more freedom to express themselves.

Sometimes, less is more and Pools seem to have responded well to Lawrence's simpler messages, perhaps a refreshing change from Sarll's detailed emphasis on defensive structure and organisation.

Even so, when Lawrence first took caretaker charge for the second time, few supporters would have considered him a serious candidate to take on the role permanently.

Given his success as interim boss, some fans have changed their tune but, inevitably, not everyone is impressed.

Even at 76, Lawrence remains as vigorous as ever and his passion for the beautiful game seems to burn just as brightly as it did when he took caretaker charge of Plymouth 46 years ago.

That said, there is an understandable school of thought that suggests the appointment of Lawrence fails to take into account the bigger picture - the likes of Alex Ferguson, Roy Hodgson, Bobby Robson and Neil Warnock all managed into their 70s, but is Lawrence the right man to take Pools forward into the future?

In truth, Lawrence probably does not expect to remain in charge of Pools for too long, rather his task is more likely to provide a safe pair of hands while Pools line up a longer term successor.

That, of course, has a certain appeal but there are also drawbacks; Lawrence becomes the 16th permanent Pools manager in a decade and the club will have to hunt for a 17th before too long.

Clearly, the appointment of Anthony Limbrick as the club's new head coach and Gavin Skelton as the new first team coach would suggest that Lawrence's eventual replacement is now already in the building.

In the meantime, it appears the two new arrivals will work to support Lawrence as part of a management group; as and when the veteran does call it a day, it seems likely either Limbrick or Skelton will step up to take over.

Perhaps the constant chopping and changing has compelled Pools to focus on the here and now - after all, Darren Sarll was meant to be an appointment for the future but lasted just 15 games.

The big challenge for Lawrence will be keeping Pools within touching distance of the play-offs; over the next two months, Pools will travel to leaders York, eighth placed Solihull and local rivals Gateshead, who are fourth, while Lawrence's side will host second place Barnet and fifth placed Oldham.

If Pools head into January still within four or five points of the top seven, given their testing run of games over the festive period, then Lawrence can afford to feel pleased with his efforts.

Whatever supporters might make of the appointment - some will consider it pragmatic and sensible, others short-sighted - it's impossible to argue with Lawrence's record, both over five decades of management and two separate short spells with Pools.

Given all the turbulence that has plagued Pools so far this season, perhaps a safe pair of hands might not be the worst thing after all.