Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence has confirmed that the club will consider an "internal promotion" when his time as manager comes to an end.

Lawrence is back in the dugout on a permanent basis for the first time since 2005 and becomes the National League's oldest manager.

He will be supported by new head coach Anthony Limbrick, who has worked in the academies of Southampton and West Ham, coached at Grimsby and managed in England, Wales and Gibraltar.

Completing the new management group, former Carlisle assistant Gavin Skelton has taken over as first team coach.

Neither Limbrick nor Skelton were born when Lawrence took on his first managerial role as caretaker of Plymouth in 1978 but the pair both arrive with interesting footballing backgrounds.

With Lawrence set to turn 77 next month, it would be a surprise to see the veteran continue in his post beyond the end of this season.

The sense is that Limbrick is his successor in waiting although Pools fans will be well aware that a lot can change in a short space of time.

Even so, Lawrence has confirmed that the club will consider appointing from within and admitted he will be making his own recommendations when his time in the dugout comes to an end.

"The idea is that there is an option for an internal promotion," he said.

"There's no time limit on it - whether I step aside, or whatever happens.

"If the owner, the board and the club so desire it, there is an option to appoint from within.

"The advantages of that are that the person will know the players and it will be a smooth transition.

"The club may not want to do that at the time, who knows.

"I shall recommend when I think it's the right time.

"The owner, Raj (Singh) and the board will decide whether they want to go down that route or not and we'll go from there."